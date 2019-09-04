Linda Hendrick Chase was born to David R. Hendrick and Helen Teresa Hendrick of Waco, Texas on Oct. 3, 1940, and she died on Aug. 25, 2019.

She had one brother, David R. Hendrick, Jr.

Linda had a love of art and animals from a young age.

After attending Waco High School, she attended Texas Tech University where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She also attended Baylor University, and finished her undergraduate degree at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. After graduation she relocated to Washington, D.C., obtaining a Master of Fine Arts at Georgetown University. Linda also studied in Brittany, France. During her time in Washington, D.C., she taught courses at the Torpedo Factory Art Center, and many of her paintings were commissioned and showcased in local galleries.

In 1988 she married Peter Chase, and they moved to Alpine, Texas. Linda enjoyed painting the landscapes of West Texas, along with the local animals and her signature chair art pieces.

Linda is survived by her husband, Peter Chase; his children, Laura Chase Lee and Victoria Chase Van Stone; her sister-in-law Martha Hendrick; and her niece Elizabeth Hendrick Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Alpine Humane Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.