Verna Jean Roark, 71, passed onto our Heavenly Father on March 31, 2020, in Englewood, Colorado.
Verna was born in Alpine, Texas on Aug. 28, 1948.
She spent her early years on her parents' ranch with two siblings, her older brother Jim and younger sister Linda. They all moved to Alpine when it was time for grade school.
Over the next several years, the family would welcome five more children. Verna was always happy to help with each one of them. As a young girl she also enjoyed being a dedicated member of the International Order of the Rainbow Girls.
After graduating high school in 1966, she went on to attend Sul Ross State University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree.
Verna later received her real estate license. She was always drawn to nature, and loved the outdoors so much she decided to work at Yellowstone National Park for a period of time. She traveled to many beautiful areas of the U.S., and finally decided to make Denver her home for the last three decades of her life. Verna was preceded in death by her parents, James Clifton and Ruth Murrah Roark; her sister, Linda Roark; and two nephews, Bryan Brady and Allen Giddens, Jr.
Survivors include her brothers Jim Roark, George and Becky Roark, and Joe and Tami Roark; sisters Allen and Muriel Giddens, Wayne and Bobbie Paul, and Don and Catherine Brady; nieces Katy and Leo Barbera, Allison Roark, Sarah Giddens, Laura and Marc Grant, Emily Paul, and Sophia Roark; and nephews Cliff Giddens, Ross Roark, and Reagan Roark.
Verna will be interred at Elm Grove cemetery in Alpine under the direction of Alpine Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the charity of your choice.
