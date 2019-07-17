With his beloved family by his side, Roberto “Boludo” Estrada, 64, of Marathon, Texas entered the heavenly baseball stadium on July 13, 2019 in Odessa, Texas, with the greatest New York Yankees baseball players of all time - Babe Ruth, Yogi Berra, Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle - welcoming him home.

Roberto was born on April 11, 1955 in Alpine, Texas to Talo Estrada and Eliza (Renteria) Estrada. He later met and married the love of his life Mary Lou (Pinedo) Estrada, and together they had four wonderful children.

Praying of the Most Holy Rosary will be recited by Rosella Salmon at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at St. Mary’s Mission Catholic Church in Marathon. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Mission Catholic Church, with Father Joe Raj serving as Celebrant, and burial following at Marathon Cemetery.

Those honoring the memory of Roberto by serving as pallbearers are Alex Galvan, EJ Almendarez, Ruben Gonzalez, Joe Anthony Villarreal, Joshua Estrada, and Moises Estrada.

Serving as honorary pallbearers are Larry Garcia, Ruben Abrezo, Mercy Aguilar, Ben Ramirez, and Magoo Torres.

Roberto was a very loving, proud and dedicated husband, father, grandfather “BOB”, brother and friend. He loved all those than knew him, and he was loved by all that knew him, always assisting those in need. Roberto was very proud of his children as well as his grandchildren.

While Roberto enjoyed playing and watching many sports, his favorite sport by far was baseball. He was a true diehard New York Yankees fan. In 2012, he and his family traveled to Bronx, New York to watch the Yankees play in the new stadium. This was truly a highlight of Roberto’s life. He would travel many times to Arlington, Texas to watch the New York Yankees play the Texas Rangers.

Although Roberto was a devout baseball fan, he did enjoy watching football with his family. He was by no means a fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He would host and play in charity softball tournaments for family members and friends. Roberto loved to drive, often telling his family just to leave all the driving to him. He enjoyed cooking, and barbecuing beef ribs. He also enjoyed the television show “Gun Smoke,” oldies music, and cheering on his grandchildren in all their endeavors.

Those proceeding Roberto in death were his daughter Natasha Estrada, and his parents Talo and Chata Estrada.

Those left to honor and cherish the memory of Roberto are his wife Mary Lou Estrada, his daughter Sasha Maltos and husband Victor, his sons Bobby James Estrada and wife Kathryn, Erik Estrada and wife Estela, his sister Mary Carol Fierro, brothers Ernesto Estrada, George Estrada, and Miguel Estrada; grandchildren Aubri Maltos, Brittany Maltos, Tyler Estrada, Elisa Estrada, and Emma Estrada; and many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as all the beloved friends he made during his beloved life.

The Estrada family has entrusted arrangements to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left at alpinememorialfuenralhome.com.