Tommy Raymond Woodward, born Feb. 28, 1933, passed away peacefully with family at his side on April 15, 2020. During his 87-year lifespan, he lived in Alpine, Texas and Midland, Texas, as well as six years in Colorado.
He graduated from Alpine High School, received his Associate of Arts degree in Business Administration and Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology at University of Texas-Permian Basin in Odessa, Texas.
He was a master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, where he served a total of 32 years, including the Korean conflict when he served in West Germany. His careers included geological draftsman, petroleum geologist, school bus driver for Midland ISD, H&R tax preparation, and AARP tax assistant volunteer.
He proudly held memberships with Air Force Sergeants Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars, International Order of DeMolay Alumni Association, Alpine Masonic Lodge No. 766, high priest of Royal Arch Keystone Chapter No.172 and three times illustrious master of Council No. 112, Midland Commandery No. 84, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason in Lubbock, Texas, the Order of Eastern Star, Star of German Chapter No. 1 in Wiesbaden, Germany.
Tommy is survived by his wife of almost 66 years, Katherine Woodward, and his daughters Ella Trumpfeller and Joyce Wood. A son, TR Woodward, preceded him in death.
His burial will take place in a private family memorial at Elm Grove Cemetery.
Services were entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.
