Celestina Amatulli, 93, of Alpine and Arlington, Texas, went to her heavenly home surrounded by loved ones on April 7, 2020 in Kennedale, Texas.
Chele was born April 6, 1927, in Terlingua, Texas, to Felix and Josefa Valenzuela. She moved to Alpine at an early age. Chele earned her bachelor’s degree in Education at Sul Ross State University, and taught school in Pecos, Texas, Fort Stockton, Texas, and Alpine. She married Joseph “Joe” Vito Amatulli on July 7, 1973. The Amatullis moved to Gary, Indiana, but returned to Alpine.
Chele enjoyed making people comfortable and making them laugh. She was active at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church and the Guadalupanas organization. Chele was best known for the beautiful rosaries she made for everyone. She enjoyed playing the violin, playing cards, visiting with friends, and making new friends. Everywhere she visited, she would make new friends.
Chele was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Amatulli, and 11 brothers and sisters. She is survived by one sister, Petra Gonzales, and a sister/niece Lucia Valenzuela. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of her life well lived will be at a later date.
