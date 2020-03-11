Dominga Yniguez Lujan of Lubbock went to be with the Lord on Feb. 20, 2020 at the age of 75. She was born June 25, 1944 in Alpine to Jose and Maria Cruz Yniguez. Dominga married Silvestre Lujan on Oct. 30, 1967 in Alpine, Texas, and they made their home in Lubbock, Texas in the 1970s.

Dominga had a heart of a saint. As the children grew older, she became an active helper in their gas station business, where she kept the books. She also assisted in their roofing business up until retirement.

Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved children, Donna Lujan, Nelda Lujan and husband Albaro Garza, Gabriel Lujan, Lee Roy Lujan, and Gilbert Lujan and wife Stephanie, all of Lubbock; siblings, Florentino Yniguez of Houston,Texas, Juan Yniguez and Raymond Yniguez of Alpine, Porfirio Iniguez of Balmorhea, Texas, and Jessica Egan of Artesia, New Mexico; and 14 grandchildren. Numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews held a very special place in her heart.

Dominga was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Maria Cruz Yniguez; husband Silvestre on March 7, 2011; siblings, Jose Luis Yniguez, Manuel Yniguez, and Cesaria Macias; her special uncle Juan Iniguez in October 2019; and one granddaughter, Savannah Guevara.

Viewing took place on Feb. 24, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel, with rosary and mass on Feb. 25, 2020 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Interment followed at Resthaven Memorial Park.