Toribio Baeza Ramos, 96, of Alpine, Texas entered the gates of Heaven on Dec. 4, 2019 at Big Bend Regional Medical Center, with his family by his side.

Toribio was born on April 16, 1923 in Marathon, Texas to Jesus Ramos and Juanita (Baeza) Ramos. Toribio fought in World War II as a member of the U.S. Army, and was involved with the Army occupation of Japan.

Praying of the Most Holy Rosary was held on Dec. 7, 2019, followed by Mass of Christian Burial, with Father Beto Lopez serving as celebrant. A military graveside service was held at Holy Angels Cemetery in Alpine.

Funeral services for Toribio marked the 78-year anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in which he so bravely fought.

Those serving as pallbearers were Robert Ramos, Amanda Ramos, Ismael Vega, Miguel Molina, Naomi Vega, and Toribio Ramos III.

Toribio was a much beloved man who loved his family, grandchildren, and friends dearly. He worked for Sul Ross State University for 39 years as a member of the maintenance department. He loved to cook and make bread, along with playing the organ and especially the piano, when he would gather all his grandchildren together during Christmas and sing many holiday favorites.

Those preceding Toribio in death were his parents and his beloved wife.

Those left to honor and cherish the memory of Toribio are his daughters Claudia Molina of Alpine, Guadalupe Garcia of Alpine, Felicita Vega of Alpine, Marta Vega of Alpine, Christina Ramos of Rosenberg, Texas, Wendy Ramos of Houston, Texas, and Laura West of Alpine; his sons Toribio Ramos, Jr., of Alpine and Toribio Ramos III of Lubbock, Texas; grandchildren Amanda Ramos of Dallas, Texas, Miguel Molina of Alpine, Janelle Garcia of Alpine, Janice Ramos of Lubbock, Melissa Ramos of Lubbock, Marcos Ramos of San Angelo, Texas, and Justin Ramos; great grandchildren Izabella Molina of Alpine and Lucian Molina of Alpine; and many nieces and nephews.

Alpine Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

