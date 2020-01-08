Estela L. Hernandez was born to Josefa and Manuel Lara in Alpine, Texas on Jan. 10, 1945. She passed away peacefully on Dec. 30, 2019. Her pride and joy were her son David (wife Denicia, son Dante daughter Zenaida), and daughter Monica (sons Zachary, Donald and Sabio).

She was an adventuresome soul, marrying Park Ranger Felix Hernandez III, and raising a family in nine national parks and living in 20 different homes. Her cooking was legendary, and she hosted many individuals to share a meal at home. She also hosted the entire staff of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and of Big Bend National Park to her home cooking. She always referred to Alpine as her home, and asked she be interred next to her father in Alpine.