Rosario A. Fuentez, 99, of Alpine, Texas passed away on Sept. 27, 2019 at Pecos County Memorial Hospital in Fort Stockton, Texas.

Rosary service will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Alpine. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., and burial will follow at Holy Angels cemetery.

Mrs. Fuentez was born on Nov. 23, 1919 in Santa Helena, Texas to Francisco and Andrea Arambula. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by a daughter, Francis Marquez of Andrews, Texas; three sons, Tino Fuentez of Del Rio, Texas, and Adan Fuentez and Abel A. Fuentez both of Alpine; 24 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, and eight great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Celestino Fuentez, and three sons, Samuel, Tomas, and Ramon Fuentez.

Pallbearers will be Adan Fuentez, Jr., Abel Fuentez, Jr., Ruben Fuentez, Oscar Fuentez, Michael Fuentez, and Hector Fuentez.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Adan Fuentez III, Luis Macias, Andres Macias, Bradley Anderson, Marion Davis, Sr., and Marion Davis III.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.