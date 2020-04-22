It is with a heavy, broken heart that we announce the passing of a beloved wife, soul mate, mother, friend, business owner, and first responder Traci Felsot. She entered eternal life on April 7, 2020 at Big Bend Regional Medical Center in Alpine, Texas, after a courageous battle with cervical cancer.
Traci was born on Feb. 4, 1971 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Laura Faye Planck and Devere James Planck. Traci served as the EMT Supervisor for West Texas Ambulance Service in Alpine.
A private chapel service followed by graveside service was held on April 14, 2020, with Joe Greer Denham III serving as funeral celebrant. A memorial service for Traci will be held in the summer.
Traci enjoyed being around water. Since she grew up on the Great Lakes of Michigan, she loved to boat and swim, along with other water activities. She had a knack for sweet talking restaurateurs into taking extra special care of her family and friends during their visits. Traci had so many lifelong friends that she grew up with and befriended in Alpine.
Upon graduation, Traci moved to Arizona, El Paso, Texas, and then in October 1998, she moved to her forever home of Alpine. Traci started as a volunteer firefighter in Alpine. She met her future husband on her birthday, Feb. 4, 1999, at a volunteer firefighter meeting, and they became instant best friends.
Traci became an EMT in 2001, and served the community of Alpine for almost 20 years. She held the position of secretary and later first captain for the Alpine Volunteer Fire Department. Traci went into business for herself when she opened Traci’s Vape Shop, Alpines first and only vape shop. Upon the death of her brother-in-law Chief Mark Scudder, Traci became assistant fire chief. Traci was also selected as Firefighter of the Year.
Traci was preceded in death by her mother, Laura Faye Planch, and her father, Devere James Planck. Traci was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law Chief Mark Scudder.
The wonderful life of Traci will forever be honored and cherished by her husband Michael Scudder of Alpine; her daughter Jessica Scudder-Patterson and husband Jeremy of Portland, Texas; her nephews Corey Scudder and wife Corey, and Colby Scudder; her two nieces Cheyenne and Sierra; her loving grandson Michael “Mikey” Patterson of Portland; and the beloved friends she made during her incredible life’s journey.
From her husband Mike, “Please, God, take care of my angel who was on this earth and now in your hands. I love you, Traci Felsot, with all my being and heart. I love you, my Michigan girl!”
Traci will forever be a constant reminder of love, friendship, and true spirit.
Services for Traci were entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.
You may leave online condolences at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
