Elva Ybarra Natera of Alpine, Texas entered eternal life on July 16, 2019 at the age of 84 at her home in Alpine. She was born on Oct. 23, 1934 in San Carlos, Mexico to Jorge and Luz Ybarra. She married Manuel Natera on Aug. 15, 1953 in Fort Hood, Texas.

Elva was a devout Catholic, and a member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Alpine. Elva was also a member of the Guadalupana Society. Her ministry was helping in the church wherever she was needed. She was a mentor to many who came to her home seeking advice, needing help spiritually, or just someone to talk to.

Elva is survived by her husband Manuel Natera, Sr., of Alpine, and by all her children, Nivia Natera of Alpine, Manuel Natera, Jr., and wife Shelly of San Antonio, Texas, Ernesto Natera and wife Michelle of Fort Stockton, Texas, David Natera and wife Connie of Alpine, Israel Natera and wife Imelda of Alpine, and Victor Natera of San Antonio; 12 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and two brothers, Baldo Ybarra of San Angelo, Texas, and Manuel Ybarra and wife Flora of Alpine.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jorge and Luz Ybarra; three sisters, Petra Guebara, Alicia Najera, and Virtudes Valencia; and three brothers, Flavio Ybarra, Jorge Ybarra, and Hector Ybarra.

Rosary service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, July 22, 2019, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Burial will be at the Holy Angels cemetery. Fr. Mike Alcuino will officiate.

Alpine Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with her services. Online condolences may be made at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.