Nelda Louise Ward Miles, 66, passed away peacefully at her home on April 7, 2019. She was born July 1, 1952 in Odessa, Ector County, Texas. She resided in Fort Davis, Jeff Davis County, Texas.

Nelda was the second daughter of William Fred Ward and Lois Elizabeth Walker Ward. Nelda graduated from Odessa High School, class of 1970. Nel married Jerry C. Miles on August 21, 1971 in Odessa, and enjoyed 47 years of marriage with him. She earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology from Sam Houston State University. Nelda was retired from self-employment at her business, Nel’s Coffee Shop and Bookfeller Book Store.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry C. Miles, her sister Theresa Wester and husband Glen Wester, nieces Karen and Suzanne, nephew George, uncle Gene Walker and wife Barbara, and cousins Mary Tannehill, Charles Ziehr, Mike Walker, Frank Weise, Larry Weise, Carol McBride, Steve and Audry Keck, and Tracie Bevers, as well as her extended family at Yesterday’s, a College Station business owned by the Miles prior to moving to Fort Davis.

A celebration of Nel’s life will be held in the next few weeks.

