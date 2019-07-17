Donald Eugene DaPron, age 93, passed away on July 15, 2019 at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, Texas. Don was born April 16, 1926, in Golden, Colorado, to Waidley and Odley Bolojack DaPron.

Known as “Lucky” to his family and friends, he attended school in Golden before he joined the U.S. Navy where he served on the USS Aragon in the South Pacific during World War II. He was married to his loving wife, Kathleen Brackeen DaPron, for 62 years before her death.

Don was also preceded in death by his father, mother, stepfather Filo “Curly” Carrell, daughter Sandy, and his sister Darlene. Left to cherish his memory are his son Donnie DaPron and wife Linda of Baird, Texas; his grandchildren Kyle DaPron of Flower Mound, Texas, Kory DaPron and Tracy of Friendswood, Texas, Kolt DaPron and wife Marika of Dickinson, Texas, Amber Perry of Hatch, New Mexico, and Arin Perry and wife Renee of Las Cruces, New Mexico; great-grandchildren Madison, Kamdon, and Kaulin DaPron, Shelby and Ryan Wilkie, and Myranda and Marisol Perry. He is also survived by his brother Jack Carrell and wife Barb of Arizona, and a special nephew Brent Briley of Colorado, as well as many extended family and friends.

Don spent most of his working years in auto paint and body work. Formerly of Tularosa, New Mexico, he was a proud member of the American Legion and VFW in Alamogordo, New Mexico. An avid NASCAR fan, he also loved to hunt, fish, hunt for arrowheads, and listen to country music. Most of all, Don loved being with his family and a good game of dominos.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to his VA nurse Heather and his home health aides Wendy and Sarah. Also, a heartfelt thanks to the ER doctors and nurses on duty Monday at Hendrick Medical Center.

Don chose cremation and his family will gather at a later date in New Mexico for a Celebration of Life for both Don and his wife, Kathleen.