Zachary Zniewski was born Feb. 28, 1949, and died on Sept. 21, 2019. He lived in Minneapolis, Minnesota as a member of the West Bank Community.

He helped start both the New Riverside Café and the Blind Lizard Rally. He loved vintage motorcycles, Raleigh bicycles, cooperative community, and wood stoves.

He had a mammoth library and a small art collection, created animatronics, built and repaired motorcycles, bicycles, and mandolins, and worked as a librarian. He read voraciously, often a dozen books at a time.

In 2001 he moved to Marathon, Texas where he served as librarian, local builder, donkey rescuer, and ranch hand. He built his barn, house, and shop using only hand tools. He was an artist, lover of all music, caller of crows, dweller in the garden, and plant aficionado. While working on projects in his shop, Zerstöration Werks, he discovered both Kroizinex, and Nu-away. He died as he lived, a free spirit and an anarchist, owing allegiance only to his own heart.

Zniewski was survived by daughter Maya Zniewski, grandson Ian Zniewski, ex-wife Carolyn Zniewski, brothers Timm and Dana, sister Mary Prokott, three nieces and a nephew, girlfriend Francie Broderick, and friends from all corners of the universe.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. at Amore Coffee, 879 Smith Avenue S, West St Paul, Minnesota. All who knew him are welcome. Interment will be in Marathon.