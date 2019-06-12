Janette A. Brandon, 66, passed away on June 2, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on Feb. 23, 1953 in San Angelo, Texas.

Janette graduated from Highlands High School in San Antonio in 1971. She attended Sul Ross State University, obtaining a bachelor’s degree. She also received a master’s degree from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio. Janette worked for San Antonio ISD for 36 years as a teacher, a counselor, and a visiting teacher.

She is preceded in death by her father, Judson Earl Jones, Jr. She is survived by her son Colby Neil Brandon (Beth Cavender) from Fort Davis, Texas; her mother, Julia Bell Gazaway Jones from San Antonio; brother Jerry Jones from Harlingen, Texas; sister Jennifer Jones Walker (Kyle) from Lake Creek, Texas; and her nephew Shane Walker and great nephew Liam Walker.

She was a very loving person to all who knew her, and will be greatly missed by everyone. We would like to thank all those who took great care of her at Methodist Hospital and the Bone Marrow Transplant Clinic.

Visitation was held June 6 at Mission Park South in San Antonio. The funeral service was held June 7 at Mission Park South, with interment at Haby Cemetery on the Gazaway Ranch near Utopia, Texas.