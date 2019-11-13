Robert Gordon “Bobby” Roper was born July 6, 1933 in Shreveport, Louisiana, and passed away in Orange Beach, Alabama on Nov. 1, 2019 following a brief illness.

He was a 1951 graduate of St. John’s High School, and graduated in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science degree from Centenary College. He was president of his senior class and Kappa Alpha Order while at Centenary.

In 1956 Bobby entered the artillery branch of the U. S. Army, and served his country honorably. He served as president of Ballard’s, Inc. of Shreveport until his retirement in 1998.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Vennor Roper and Veronica Goodwin Roper, and his sister Mary Joan Roper. He married Joan Siegel Roper in 1961, and they were together until her death in 2003.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 13 years, Julie Main of Alpine, Texas and Orange Beach; daughters Amy Elizabeth Roper and Julie Roper Allen (husband Vernon) of Hurst, Texas, son Alfred Davis Roper of Grand Isle, Louisiana, and brother Edward Goodwin Roper (wife Dianne) of Frierson, Louisiana; five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. A special nephew Justin Roper (wife Marisa) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and two great nieces also survive him.

Bobby was an avid hunter and fisherman who will be remembered for his love of cooking, gardening, and travel. He was a master chef who loved to entertain his beloved family and many friends. His happiest days were spent on the water indulging in his passion for blue marlin fishing, usually on one of his beloved “Trio” vessels.

Thanks to his nephew Justin, Bobby was able to go on his last fishing adventure, and to catch his last blue marlin in August of this year at age 86. He was thrilled!

In Bobby’s later years, he found joy in the beauty and wonder of the Chihuahuan Desert and its denizens (you know who you are!) , especially on the Main Ranch of Brewster and Presidio counties.

The family will honor his wish to have no formal services, and to have his ashes scattered in the blue water of the Gulf of Mexico. They suggest memorials be made to Sunshine House or Alpine Public Library.