Stanley “Stan” George Daugherty

Stanley George Daugherty, 81, of Fort Davis, Texas passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Feb. 26, 2020.

Stan was born April 14, 1938 in Pecos, Texas to William and Ruth Daugherty. They lived in Van Horn, Texas, where Stan graduated high school in 1956.

Stan served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1956-1960, and was stationed in Korea.

Stan married the love of his life, Starlan Gibbens, on Jan. 18, 1964. They were married for 56 years.

Stan worked as a draftsman for the Texas Highway Department, managed stores for several large retail chains, and spent the last 30 years as a carpenter.

He was a devoted husband and father, a kind soul who loved animals and enjoyed being outdoors at his home in Davis Mountain Resort.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ruth Daugherty of El Paso, Texas, and his sister Sandra O’Donnell of Tuscan, Arizona.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Starlan Daugherty; children, William Daugherty and wife Roberta Daugherty of Fort Davis, and Tracie Guzman of Catoosa, Oklahoma.

Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Stanley’s honor to the ASPCA.