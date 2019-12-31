Erie Jackson “Jack” Williams, 94, passed away at his home in Alpine, Texas on Nov. 29, 2019, surrounded by family and caregivers. He is now resting peacefully in the loving arms of his Heavenly Father. Jack was born June 15, 1925 to Erie Williams and Metta Weyerts Williams, both from pioneer families in the Alpine area.

Jack spent his entire life in Alpine, except for three years (1943-1946),when he served in the U.S. Navy. His naval service included six months in the U.S/ and 2-½ years aboard the USS Otis, a submarine tender. The ship was in the South Pacific, from New Guinea to the Philippines. The ship returned to the U.S. in Jan. 1946. Three months later, he was honorably discharged.

Returning to Alpine, Jack entered Sul Ross State University, graduating in 1949. Jack met Jeanne Starnes while attending Sul Ross, and they were married on May 30, 1947. Jack assisted his father, working as a butcher in the family grocery business, Williams and Vogt Grocers.

The president of First National Bank in Alpine approached Jack about working with the bank for a trial period of 90 days. After six months, Jack knew he had found the lifetime profession that he could be happy with. Three years later, he was promoted to officer in charge of loans, personally making the majority of the loans at the bank. He was appreciated and respected by his customers.

Jack was preceded in death by Jeanne, his wife of 67 years, his son Scott, his parents, and his sister Katherine Williams Stone. He is survived by his two children, Jaclyn Sanchez and husband Knobby, grandsons KJ Sanchez and Omar Sanchez and wife Amber, all of Midland, Texas; son Jeff Williams of Alpine; grandson Jeremiah Williams and wife Debra of Corpus Christi, Texas; daughter-in-law Karen Williams of Alpine; granddaughters Jessica Williams Baldeschwiler of San Antonio, Texas, and Mariah Williams of Eugene, Oregon; sister-in-law Sally Compton of Bedford, Texas; and four great grandchildren. Jack’s memory will be treasured by family and friends.

Memorial donations may be made to Alpine Public Library, Alpine Humane Society, American Cancer Society, or the charity of your choice. A graveside service is being planned to be performed by the Veterans of World War II, U.S. Navy.

Graveside service is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday Jan. 4, 2020. A reception will follow at the Holland Hotel in Alpine.