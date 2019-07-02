With the rejoicing of her homecoming in Heaven, Bonnie Faye Abercrombie, 80, of Odessa, Texas closed her eyes to her earthly home and opened them to her Heavenly home on June 25, 2019 at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, with her beloved husband and family by her side.

Bonnie was born on Jan. 13, 1939 in Hico, Texas to Kirby Killion and Deplhia (Greer) Killion. Bonnie graduated from Alpine High School in Alpine, Texas, and shortly thereafter met and married the love of her life, William Abercrombie, after a seven-day courtship. They went on to have four children, and were married for 58 years.

Bonnie worked for Pennzoil Sulphur Mine in Pecos, Texas. In the middle 90s, Bonnie and William moved to Odessa. While living in Alpine, she was a member of the Alpine First Baptist Church, later becoming a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Odessa, and then she attended Living Word Baptist Church in Odessa.

Visitation for Bonnie was held on June 29, 2019 at Alpine Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services for Bonnie were held on June 29, 2019 at Alpine Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Phil Skelton of Living Word Baptist Church in Odessa serving as the officiant. Burial followed at Elm Grove Cemetery.

Those serving as pallbearers are Jesse Armijo, Jeremy Armijo, Aaron Sifuentez, Jacob Windham, Nathan Weishaar, and Esteban Muniz.

Bonnie was very active in her children and grandchildren’s lives, volunteering for PTA, Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, and giving of herself so her children and grandchildren could enjoy being members of various club and organizations. Bonnie had a great sense of humor, and was a very giving and thoughtful person.

Bonnie enjoyed several sports and hobbies, including sewing, knitting, ceramics, macramé, quilting, hunting, and traveling, and was a crackerjack angler, at which she would ride the waves with her beloved husband William. It was said that if you went fishing with Bonnie, she would out catch you and bring in the biggest catfish.

Bonnie loved nature and all of God’s loving creations. Her favorites were her pets, road runners, and hummingbirds. Her family will always have joyous, fond memories of the many Thanksgivings and Christmases when Bonnie would be busy cooking and preparing the family home to receive family. She would never forget a birthday or an anniversary, celebrating them with a homemade cake or a beautifully selected greeting card.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her father Kirby Killion; mother Delphia Killion; one sister, Dorothy Spradlin; one brother, Shirley Killion; and one granddaughter, Adrian Fay Abercrombie.

Those left to cherish and remember the wonderful life of Bonnie is her husband of 58 years, William Abercrombie, Sr., of Odessa; daughters Leisha Sanchez and fiancé Richard Lopez of Odessa; Karen Armijo and husband Mauro of Odessa; sons William Abercrombie, Jr., of Alpine, and Gary Abercrombie of Odessa; grandchildren Natash Sanchez and fiancé Estaban Muniz of Odessa, Jesse Armijo and wife Malhi of Odessa, Jeremy Armijo and wife Crystal of Bryan, Texas, Theresa Armijo and fiancé Aaron Sifuentez of Odessa, Ashley Salazar and husband Danny of Norfolk, Virginia, and Amy Abercrombie of Houston, Texas; 12 great grandchildren; and her beloved friend Joyce Martin of Pecos.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.

