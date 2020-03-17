Ana Brijalba Contreras, 62, passed on to be with the Lord on March 14, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born March 14, 1958 to Patricio and Amelia Brijalba of Balmorhea. On March 17, 1975, she married the love of her life, Richard Contreras, and had five children.

Ana was a beautiful soul with a contagious smile. She never met a stranger, and loved everyone. Ana enjoyed taking road trips with her husband, making blankets for friends and family, and creating beautiful drawings. She was so proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren and loved spending time with them.

Ana was preceded in death by her father, Patricio Brijalba, and her daughter, Adriana Nicole Contreras. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Contreras; her sons, Manny, Weezie, and Anthony Contreras; her daughter, Raquel Contreras; and her daughters-in-law, Rory Contreras and Brenda Iniquez; her grandchildren, Anastasia, Giselle, Richard Manuel, Sofia, Emiliana, Tomas, Patrick, Divinity, Camila Contreras and Ashton Vega; and great grandchildren, Adalynn, Dwayne and Liam Escontrias and Zaniyah and Mikael Madrid.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Balmorhea, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Baptist Church in Balmorhea.

Alpine Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with her services. Online condolences may be made at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.