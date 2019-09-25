Chief Mark Edward Scudder was called upon to immortality in the early morning hours of Sept. 19, 2019, with his dearest loved ones by his side. God needed a fire chief, and He reached down and chose the best.

Mark will be laid to rest on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The ceremony will be at the Alpine Volunteer Fire Department station at 102 South Second Street, Alpine, Texas 79830. The ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. The ceremony is open to the community.

Mark was born on Aug. 30, 1960 to Betty Simpson and Lane Eric Scudder. Mark shared life’s ups and downs with his twin brother and best friend, Michael Lane Scudder. Mark and Michael experienced a life-altering event at the young age of seven when their father passed away in Dallas, Texas. After the traumatic passing of their father, their mother moved them from place to place, and finally settled in Alpine during the summer of 1973. The Scudder brothers began Alpine Junior High as eighth graders. The Scudder brothers joined the Alpine Volunteer Fire Department as junior firefighters at the age of 14. One year later, Mark and Michael completed an emergency care attendant course, and became certified in the State of Texas through the Texas Department of Health at Sul Ross State University. At the time, they were on an extremely short list of the youngest in the nation, this record stands to this day.

In December 1976, the Scudder brothers continued their studies, and became certified as emergency medical technicians through El Paso Community College while working with the ambulance in Alpine. The Scudder brothers graduated Alpine High School in May 1978, and studied criminal justice and business at Sul Ross State University.

Mark and Mike went on to complete a paramedic course at Odessa College, graduating in May 1981 as certified paramedics. In 1985, the Scudder brothers purchased and established the West Texas Ambulance Service-Alpine EMS in Alpine.

Throughout the years, Mark and Michael continued to work with West Texas Ambulance Service and the Alpine Volunteer Fire Department. Mark served as a captain and assistant chief, and then became fire chief in January 2000.

Mark served the community of Alpine and Brewster County from 1974 until 2019 - over 45 years of saving lives, mentoring future leaders, and building lifelong relationships.

Mark is survived by his loving wife Catherine Elizabeth Scudder, his twin brother Michael Lane Scudder, and his children, Corey Lane Scudder, Colby Shane Scudder, Kevin Cory Rogers, Alyssa Jane Koester-Backstrom, Jayna LeeAnne Rogers, and Jon Michael Rogers.

Catherine Scudder served the community of Alpine by working in the medical field as a nurse. Corey and Colby have been serving in law enforcement since they were 18 years old. Corey and Colby also walked in their father’s footsteps, serving in the Alpine Volunteer Fire Department. Corey is currently a chief with Customs and Border Protection in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas. Colby is a sheriff’s deputy in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Kevin, Alyssa, Jayna, and Jon currently live in Alaska. Colby, Kevin, Alyssa, and Jayna have blessed Mark with beautiful grandchildren that will hear the stories of heroism and love that only their grandfather could embody.

Mark will be forever remembered for his love of saving lives, fishing, remodeling anything and everything he could get his hands on, and traveling and experiencing everything the world has to offer.

