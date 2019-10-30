Tammy J. Gonzales Tittle, 53, passed away on Oct. 23, 2019 at Odessa Medical Center in Odessa, Texas.

She is survived by her fiancé Lawrence Neu.

She was born in Alpine, Texas, and was the daughter of Noemi Hernandez Gonzales. She attended and graduated Alpine High School in 1984, and attended Sul Ross State University, where she graduated from the Police Academy, and was an Alpine police officer from 1986-1992. At the time of her passing, she was employed with the Texas Workforce Commission, where she worked as a case manager for child care.

Tammy enjoyed taking care of her horses, going to garage sales, and watching the Dallas Cowboys. She will be remembered for her generous heart, and her willingness to help others. She was a source of great strength for her family. There was never a dull moment when she was around, and her spirit will continue to live through those who loved her the most.

She is survived by her fiancé Lawrence Neu of Alpine; her sisters Sonia Gonzales and Selena Barragan of Alpine; brother Saul Gonzales of San Antonio, Texas; and two nieces, five nephews, two great nieces, and 11 great nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Noemi Hernandez Gonzales, and her daughter Cheyanne Autumn Tittle.

Her funeral service was held Oct. 26, 2019 at Grace Christian Fellowship Church, with interment at the Holy Angels Cemetery in Alpine.

Alpine Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her services. Online condolences may be made at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.