Michael “Hondo” Hernandez of Coppell, Texas passed away on Jan. 11, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Guadalupe “Lupe” Hernandez and brother, William “Bo” Carrick.

He is survived by Denise, his wife and best friend of 42 years, and children Amanda (son-in-law Joshua), Judson (daughter-in-law Jodi), Dillon (daughter-in-law Melissa) and Quinn (daughter-in-law Hannah). He was “PopPop” to his grandchildren Sloan, Rowan, Windham and Isla; brother to Robert, Esther, Tony, Laura, Margaret, Doug, and Steve; Uncle Mike to a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; and cherished friend to countless others.

He was born Nov. 11, 1953, in Brewster County (Alpine), Texas, eventually moving to El Paso, Texas, attending Burges High School where he was a proud member of the football team and Mustang Club. He attended New Mexico State University on a full athletic scholarship, where he met the love of his life, Denise.

As an accomplished salesman, his career started with Mountain Bell, and saw him move through the ranks of Southwestern Bell, AT&T, and eventually Lucent Technologies and Avaya, which led him to settle in the Dallas suburb of Coppell. He received too many awards and promotions to count, and retired after 25 years. He was a member of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Sunturian Club, and Dallas Country Appraisal Review Board.

He was famous for his Fourth of July parties, Sun Bowl tailgates, dressing up as Santa, and hand painting ornaments for his friends and family. He always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips, and he never met a stranger.

A memorial Mass will be held on Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church in Coppell. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Michael’s memory to the Mary Crowley Cancer Research Center at marycrowley.org/donate.