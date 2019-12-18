Inez V. “Boy” Rios, Jr.

Longtime Houston Oilers/Texan fan Inez V. Rios Jr., to many known as “Boy,” made his grand entrance into our heavenly kingdom on Dec. 9, 2019. God called, and he answered, just as he did to anyone who needed his help.

In his last moment, he was surrounded by his lifelong partner and mother of his kids Pamela Melgoza; daughters Nereida Brianna Rios and Neyda Bridana Rios Garza; grand children Zaelynne, Jayden, and Jaiyanna; and sons-in-law Jonathan Garza and Josh Gonzales.

Mr. Rios, as he always addressed himself, was born in Alpine, Texas on Nov. 8, 1961. He was a long time native of Alpine, and a graduate of Alpine High School, Class of 1980. He was one who was truly full of life, laughter, and love. He always helped and put others’ needs before his. His favorite things to do was watching his team play and firing up the pit to show his skills on the grill.

He was a devoted father to his kids, and a devoted grandfather to his grandkids. He was truly a man of many traits and skills. He left us too soon, but has left countless memories that we will forever cherish. He was adored and loved by his in-laws, many relatives, and friends.

Rosary service was held Dec. 16, 2019, and Mass service followed at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Alpine with Fr. Beto Lopez as the celebrant.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.