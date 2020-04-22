Carl E. Leatherwood, Jr.

Longtime Terlingua author, resident, and newspaperman Carl Leatherwood died at Rosedale Adult House in El Paso, Texas on April 17. He was 78.
He authored five books, Why Terlingua: Adventure on the Edge of Texas; Big Bend People: Terlingua Edition; Big Bend People, Terlingua, A Desert Oasis; Journey to the Edge of Texas: A Memoir of Love, Travel, Natural Beauty, Writing, and One Man’s Battle With Bipolar Disorder; and, Codette, Joey and Friends.
Carl was an only child who was raised in Beaumont, Texas. He graduated from South Park High School. Upon graduation, he attended and graduated from the University of North Texas in Denton, where he was a journalism major. After Denton, he began his daily newspaper career working for the Lubbock Avalanche Journal, the Paducah Post, Texas City Sun, and Galveston Daily News. Later, he worked for the Houston Post.
Carl loved to travel. He had a tremendous appreciation for nature and the outdoors, and fell in love with the heart and soul of Terlingua and the Big Bend area of Far West Texas. His books captured the beauty of his beloved desert town.
Carl’s remains will be interred in Lampasas, Texas next to his parents, Carl Emmett Leatherwood, Sr., and Gladys Maxine Leatherwood. No funeral services will be held.
As you gaze into the skies of the Big Bend, you will see Carl smiling down on you.
