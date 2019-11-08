Beverly Anne Mitchell, 83, of Hiram, Georgia passed away on Nov. 5, 2019 at Tranquility at Kennesaw Mountain surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 31, 1936 in Cameron, Missouri to her late parents, Byrne and Evelyn Coen.

She later attended Williamsburg High School in Hamilton, Missouri, where she was an athlete and cheerleader. Mrs. Mitchell worked as a dental receptionist for Neil Morgan Dentistry, and later went on to work for Terlingua Lodge for 10 years as their office manager. She attended West Metro Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry Alan Mitchell, and sons Gregory Alan Mitchell and Robert Alan Mitchell.

Survivors include her loving daughter Diana and Bob Isaacs of Hiram, Georgia; grandchildren Robert and his wife Diane Isaacs, Rachel and her husband Aaron Hildebrandt; and great grandchildren Judah, Ezra, Lydia, and Sarah.

A memorial service for Mrs. Beverly Anne Mitchell will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. at West Metro Church of Christ with Pastor Ricky Gray officiating. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Georgia National Cemetery at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Mrs. Mitchell’s memory.

To leave online condolences for the family, please feel free to visit samclarkfuneralhome.com.

Clark Funeral Home in Hiram, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.