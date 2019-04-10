Jeffrey Kyle Kimball went to be with his Lord Jesus on April 4, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Jeff came from a long-time ranching family in Brewster County, Texas. He enjoyed good horses, good dogs, and hunting; and as he would tell you, had a good life and good friends. Jeff loved to tell stories of life’s experiences.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Karen Keilers Kimball of Brady, Texas, his son Keesey Will Kimball and fiancée Elisa Whitehouse of San Antonio, Texas, and daughter Jeren Kimball Armstrong and husband Matthew Armstrong of San Angelo, Texas. Jeff is also survived by his 3 brothers, Joe Kimball and wife Lori of Belle Fourche, South Dakota, Gary and wife Sandra of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Monty Kimball and wife Marina of Alpine, Texas.