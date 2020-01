Rutha Mae Dunlap, 57, of Fort Stockton, passed away at her residence on Jan. 9, 2020.

She was born in Seattle, Washington on April 24, 1962 to Ralph and Mary Hill Dunlap. She was a graduate of Sul Ross State University, a U.S. Army veteran, and had worked for Finley Investigation.

She is survived by her husband, William Corbett, of Fort Stockton, Texas.

Graveside service is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Elm Grove Cemetery.