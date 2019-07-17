Donnie Day Patriarca was born Dec. 25, 1945 in Folsom, Oklahoma to Lonnie Richard Beard and Erma Charlene Beard (Sliger), and passed away on July 10, 2019 in the loving arms of her husband at their home in Alpine, Texas.

Donnie was married to Bill Day from 1968-1977, and to Christopher Richard Patriarca from Oct. 9, 1993 until her death.

Donnie was an outgoing, colorful, loving woman with a beautiful laugh who loved her family, art, and her dog Petey. Her nurturing nature touched many people throughout her personal and professional life. Living a sober existence, free of addiction, was a cornerstone of her daily life for over 40 years. During this time, she helped hundreds of others also walk the path of sobriety, and enriched their lives. She and her husband Chris were extensive world travelers, and spent several years living out of the country, first in Nigeria, then in Brazil.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Jacqueline (Jackie) Elaine Sliger (1979).

Donnie is survived by her husband Christopher Richard Patriarca of Alpine; their five children, Kevin Day of Dallas, Texas, David Clark Day of Richardson, Texas, Christopher Richard Patriarca, Jr., of West Chester, Pennsylvania, Catherine Paige Patriarca of New Orleans, Louisiana, and Cameron Brice Patriarca of Charlotte, North Carolina; and one precious grandson, Jasper Fox Day, whom she adored.

An intimate, private service was held on July 15 in Alpine. In lieu of flowers, please make donations of any amount to any Alzheimer’s organization.

Alpine Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her services. Online condolences may be sent to alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.