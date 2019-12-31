Cayetano “Tano” Flores, passed from this world to the next on Dec. 2, 2019 in Odessa, Texas. He was born on Aug. 7, 1941 in Shafter, Texas to Faustino “Tino” Flores and Feliciana “Chana” Flores. Cayetano was very close to his mother, and she doted on him while she was alive.

He went to Centennial Elementary School, Alpine High School, Sul Ross State University, and Texas A&I University, graduating with a Master’s Degree in Education. In 1987, he married Adela Herrera, and they lived a quiet, quaint life until she passed from this earth in 2005.

He will always be remembered for taking the time to send cards to his niece, nephew, and various other relatives for the holidays, and he never missed a birthday. He loved Mexico, and held a burden in his heart for her people, helping them by buying things here to take over there. Cayetano worked as an elementary school teacher in Presidio, Texas in the 1980s and 1990s, then came home to live in Alpine until Alzheimer’s forced him to have to move to Crane, Texas in 2018.

Cayetano was man who was stuck in time. Those who knew him understand that. This is a good thing though, for he was stuck in a time when things were good for him and most of the world – a time of innocence, when things were simple and the days were long. His routine here in Alpine was this way when he was whole. He would wake up, drink coffee, and, wearing his dark sunglasses, go to the Sunshine House for lunch, stop at the credit union, spend most of his time at McDonald’s drinking more coffee, or watching his Bucks or his Lobos at various sporting events, before going somewhere else to eat on the way home. He hated to cook, and loved to read the newspaper.

As well as all of this was, he also had a love for word searches, and working with wood and leather in his spare time. He never really knew how to work a cell phone, and wasn’t ashamed to ask someone for help with it. He will be missed.

Cayetano is survived by his niece Elizabeth Ann Flores of Odessa and her partner Crystal Garza and their son Maddox, nephew Patrick John Flores and his wife Kilah Jae Flores, as well as their two children Timothy Bo Patrick Flores and Tate Josiah Flores; cousins Bea Vargas of Andrews, Texas, Thomas Gonzales, Adolfo Gonzales, Alfredo Gonzales, Gilbert Gonzales, David Gonzales, Oscar Gonzales, and Mary Helen Gonzales.

He was preceded in death by his wife Adela Herrera Flores, sisters Amalia Flores and Patricia Flores, and parents Faustino Flores and Feliciana Flores.

His services were entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at alpinefuneralhome.com.