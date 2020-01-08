Linda Jean Roach Little passed away peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 14, 2019 after a long illness. She was born to JA and Nessye Mae Roach June 5, 1943 in Big Lake, Texas. She was the oldest of three sisters. Linda was preceded in death by her sister Mary Kathleen Roach, her parents JA and Nessye Mae Roach, and her husband Chris Little.

Linda graduated high school from Fort Davis High School in Texas in 1961. During high school she played basketball, was a class officer, and won the state ready writing title. She attended Sul Ross State University.

She married George E. Grubb, Jr., in 1962. They were blessed with two daughters. She married Christopher T. Little in 1985. They were married until his death in 2018.

Linda was an avid reader and loved the library. She was an excellent seamstress and cook to her family’s delight! She loved her cats, her garden, and the wild birds that sowed the seeds of her flowers. She was active in local theatre, and performed many productions in the area.

Her crowning glory was her music. Linda played the piano and the guitar, and was known for her beautiful voice. She sang for many couples’ weddings, in church, with the Midland Symphony, and with the Clancy Brothers for many years. She loved her Irish heritage, and sang about it with a full heart. Many remember her singing on the stairs of Sutler’s Boarding House as they dined. She wrote several plays, poems, and stories, never veering far from her state writing title.

Linda is survived by her sister Karen Gayle McGuire and husband Brad of Alpine, Texas; daughter Dr. Tamara L. Grubb and her husband Bill of Uniontown, Washington; daughter Lana R Hickok and her husband Ray of Crawford, Texas; step-daughter Meg Pratt of Marble Falls, Texas; step-daughter Suzanne Hansen of Gillette, Wyoming; and four grandchildren and three step grandchildren.

Linda will be honored in a private ceremony at a later date. The family asks for memorials to be sent to the Alpine Public Library, the Sunshine House, Michael’s Ministry, the Alpine Humane Society, or the charity of your choice.

Alpine Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her services. Online condolences may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.