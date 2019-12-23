Elijio Reyes Hernandez, 81, of Odessa, Texas passed away Dec. 8, 2019 in Midland, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa, with Scott Dupont officiating.
Elijio was born in Alpine, Texas to Elanterio Hernandez and Ostalia Hernandez on Oct. 21, 1938. He attended Alpine High School, and later graduated from Sul Ross State University. He married Olga Vasquez in Marfa on June 5, 1976. Elijio taught and coached in Texas at El Paso, Fabens, and San Antonio. When the family moved to Odessa, he taught at Hood Junior High School and Odessa High School.
He is survived by his wife, Olga Hernandez, and five children, Yvette Marie Seltz and her husband Greg, Yvonne Lila Walters and her husband Max, Monique Hall and her husband Stephen, Jacqueline Dupont and her husband Scott, and Elijio Hernandez Jr. and Farrah; and six grandchildren, Devin, Jenna, Coda, Jonah, Demi, and Sadie; and many loved nieces and nephews.