A lifelong member of the Jeff Davis-Fort Davis community, Joe Bonilla Bentley, Sr., 95, surrounded by his loving family, was called home by his Lord and Savior on April 15, 2020 at Big Bend Regional Medical Center in Alpine, Texas.
Mr. Bentley was born on May 20, 1924 in Fort Davis, Texas to George Bentley, Sr., and Angelita Bonilla Bentley. He later married the love of his life, Dora Bentley. They had six wonderful children. He worked for the Fort Davis Independent School District. Mr. Bentley was also an avid wood craftsman.
Private graveside services were held on April 20, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, with Father Joe Raj serving as graveside celebrant. Memorial Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later time.
Mr. Bentley was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Dora Bentley; one sister, Amelia Dutchover; and two brothers, George Bentley and Eliseo Bentley.
Those left to cherish and honor the memory of Mr. Bentley are his daughters Linda Castillo of Midland, Texas, Yrma Cantano of Monahans, Texas, Janey Bentley of Fort Davis, and Lilly Bentley of Fort Davis; his sons Joe Bentley, Jr., of Monahans and Ricky Bentley of Fort Davis; his sisters Manuela Granado of Fort Davis and Consuelo Leyva of Fort Davis; his 16 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren, and his numerous nieces and nephews.
The Bentley family entrusted Alpine Memorial Funeral Home with professional services.
Online condolences may be left at alpinememoiralfuneral home.com.
