Maxine Monett Acton Cox, 91, of San Angelo, Texas went to be with her Lord on Oct. 10, 2019.

Maxine was born on Sept. 6, 1928 in Eola, Texas to Maynard William “Dutch” Acton and Celia Steadman Acton.

She was raised in Eola with her parents and sister Helen until the fourth grade, when they moved to Alpine, Texas. Maxine attended and graduated from Alpine schools. She loved cowgirling alongside her daddy and sister at the Meriweather and Tippet ranches.

Maxine married William Geral “Buck” Cox on Sept. 10, 1947 after their love grew as they wrote to one another while Buck served in Japan during World War II. They eventually moved to the Nancy Anne Ranch in Valentine where they joyfully raised their four children, Janice, Geral, Billy, and Ruth.

While being a mama and helping Buck at the ranch, Maxine attended Sul Ross State University, and earned her teaching certificate. She then went on to teach elementary school and home economics in Valentine for 14 years.

Although Maxine enjoyed teaching, she loved being a homemaker and caring for her family and home most of all. She poured her heart into making sure everyone felt her love when they entered her doors. In addition, she was always prepared to make a big, hearty meal to take out to the cowboys, and spoiled them with her delicious home baked treats.

When Buck and Maxine retired, they bought their own ranch in San Angelo where she was able to plant her roots – reading, gardening, sewing, baking, and cooking for her family and friends. She loved her family deeply, and she loved her Lord.

Maxine is survived by her children, Geral (Fran) Cox and Ruth (Fred) Stumberg; her grandchildren Janet (Ken) Phinney, Allen (Michelle) Cox, Shannon (Billy) Massie, Justin (Lauren) Stumberg; her great grandchildren Kasey, David, Cody, Austin, Ace, Laura, Kamryn, Lane, Dylan, and Dutch; her great great grandson Noah; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Maxine was preceeded in death by her husband WG Buck Cox, her daughter Janice, her son Billy, her parents Dutch and Celia Acton and her sister and brother-in-law Helen and Les Bell.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Maxine may be made to Bloys Campmeeting Association, Fort Davis, Texas.