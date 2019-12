Cayetano Flores, 78, of Alpine, Texas entered into eternal life on Dec. 2, 2019 in Odessa, Texas with his family by his side. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Cemetery in Alpine. A full obituary will run next week. Services are entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.