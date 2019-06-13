Services for Daniella Nicole Leyva, 14, will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marfa, Texas, and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Lacy Funeral Home Chapel, Stephenville, Texas with Rev. Weldon Branham officiating. Burial will follow at West End Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Lacy Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Jose Galindo, Daniel Ritchie, Lorenzo Jacinto, Martin Aguilar, Michael Del Bosque, and George Estrada.

Daniella was born in Tucson, Arizona on Oct. 25, 2004 to Dorothy Ann (Estrada) Portillo and Miguel Leyva, and she passed on June 11, 2109.

Survivors include her mother Dorothy Ann Portillo, father Miguel Leyva of Marfa, maternal grandparents Ernesto and Ofelia Estrada of Marathon, Texas, brother Patrick Ryan Portillo and girlfriend Salma Obregon of Austin, Texas, sisters Jolie Rae Estrada and Madison Eliza Estrada of Stephenville, and one uncle, Daniel Estrada and wife Elizabeth of Greenwood, Texas.