Glen John Ivan Kramer was born on April 30, 1945 in Hastings, Nebraska to Ivan and Lavinia Kramer. He passed March 17, 2020 at his home in Alpine, Texas.
During his nearly 75-year journey, his quest for knowledge and learning was a constant theme. After graduating from St. Cecilia Catholic School in Hastings in 1963, Glen attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln for one year. He then joined the U.S. Navy, and was stationed in Alameda, California. Glen served as a petty officer, with duties as an aviation maintenance administrator.
Upon his discharge, Glen returned to Hastings where he obtained a bachelors’ degree in Pre-Law from Hastings College in 1972. In 1975 he received his law degree from Baylor University in Waco, Texas. Glen practiced law for many years in both Texas and Nebraska in private practice, as a prosecutor, a county judge, and a public defender. He also taught business law at the college level.
In 1988 Glen moved to Alpine, where he continued to practice law. During this time, he received an MBA from Sul Ross State University in 1989. After spending many years back in Nebraska, Glen returned to Alpine in 2008, where he lived his remaining years.
Throughout his life Glen was a passionate birder, and continued to do so in Alpine where he was often seen bird watching in the neighborhood, and each year letting his neighbors know when the vultures, hummingbirds, and swallows arrived, signaling spring. Glen’s interest spanned the gamut of natural history, as well as mechanics and history.
In Alpine, Glen was an often-seen figure, whether that be during Saturday Mass at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church where he was always in shined shoes and suit, volunteering at the Alpine Public Library, spending time at the Sunshine House with friends, or chatting with neighbors. Glen had eight siblings, Bob Kramer, deceased, and is survived by Bonnie and husband Breck Alberts of Arizona, Carol Kramer of Nebraska, Clair and wife Sandy Kramer of Nebraska, Gale Kramer of Nebraska, Ken and wife Beth Kramer of Arizona, Mitch Kramer of Arizona, and Mary and husband Randy Lawson of Wisconsin, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Because of this time of uncertainty, services in Alpine will be held at a later date.
