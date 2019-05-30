Dorothy O’Donnell Perryman

Longtime Alpine and Brewster County resident Dorothy Elizabeth O’Donnell Perryman passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019 at the tender age of 102 at her home in Alpine.

Praying of the Most Holy Rosary was held on May 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, with Mass of Christian Burial following. Father Beto Lopez served as celebrant. Burial followed at Elm Grove Cemetery in Alpine.

Serving as pallbearers were members of Our Lady of Peace Knights of Columbus Council 5096

Mrs. Perryman was born in Wirt City, Oklahoma (also known as Ragtown) on February 2, 1917 to J.A. O’Donnell and Sophia (Conway) O’Donnell.

Mrs. Perryman taught in the Alpine Independent School District for 31 years, and served as the high school basketball coach. She received her undergraduate degree in home economics (homemaking) from Texas Women’s University and a Master of Education from Sul Ross State University.

Once retired, Dorothy and Jack loved to travel the USA and Canada, while pulling their iconic Airstream travel trailer. Mrs. Perryman enjoyed cooking, sewing, and quilting, and she spent many hours playing bridge with her beloved friends at the Sunshine House.

Mrs. Perryman is preceded in death by her husband W.H. “Jack” Perryman, her parents, and five brothers.

Those left to honor and cherish her wonderful memory and life are one nephew and five nieces.

