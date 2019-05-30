default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
Not you?||
Logout|My Dashboard

Dorothy O’Donnell Perryman

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, May 30, 2019 8:23 am

Dorothy O’Donnell Perryman

Longtime Alpine and Brewster County resident Dorothy Elizabeth O’Donnell Perryman passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019 at the tender age of 102 at her home in Alpine.

Praying of the Most Holy Rosary was held on May 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, with Mass of Christian Burial following. Father Beto Lopez served as celebrant.  Burial followed at Elm Grove Cemetery in Alpine.

Serving as pallbearers were members of Our Lady of Peace Knights of Columbus Council 5096

Mrs. Perryman was born in Wirt City, Oklahoma (also known as Ragtown) on February 2, 1917 to J.A. O’Donnell and Sophia (Conway) O’Donnell. 

Mrs. Perryman taught in the Alpine Independent School District for 31 years, and served as the high school basketball coach. She received her undergraduate degree in home economics (homemaking) from Texas Women’s University and a Master of Education from Sul Ross State University.

Once retired, Dorothy and Jack loved to travel the USA and Canada, while pulling their iconic Airstream travel trailer. Mrs. Perryman enjoyed cooking, sewing, and quilting, and she spent many hours playing bridge with her beloved friends at the Sunshine House.

Mrs. Perryman is preceded in death by her husband W.H. “Jack” Perryman, her parents, and five brothers.

Those left to honor and cherish her wonderful memory and life are one nephew and five nieces.

Memorial may be made in memory of Mrs. Perryman to the Alpine Sunshine House or Our Lady of Peace Knights of Columbus Council 5096.

Arrangements were entrusted to the caring staff of Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.

  • Print

Posted in on Thursday, May 30, 2019 8:23 am.

Most Popular Stocks

Spotlights

Cavness to finish rodeo career in Abilene

Alpine High School senior Madison Cavness qualified in pole bending, and will head to her last Texas High School Rodeo Association Finals in Abilene. 

Updated: 9:00 am | See more

© Copyright 2019, Alpine Avalanche, Alpine, Texas. Powered by Blox CMS from TownNews.com.