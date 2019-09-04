With the rush of angels’ wings and the glorious sound of Gabriel’s trumpet, Zechariah Ray Dodson, know to his family and friends as “Little Ray of Sunshine” or “Ray-Ray,” closed his eyes to his earthly home, and opened them to his heavenly home on Aug. 22, 2019. He was 11 years old.

Little Ray of Sunshine was born on Oct. 5, 2007 in Midland, Texas to William Lee Dodson and Rena Dodson. Ray-Ray attended Marfa Independent School District, and would have started sixth grade.

The family received friends on Aug. 30 at First Baptist Church of Alpine. Funeral services for Ray-Ray were held on Aug. 31, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Alpine, with burial following at Elm Grove Cemetery. Pastor Kenneth Jordan officiated.

Those serving as pallbearers were Billy Dodson, Albert Lujan, Nathan Martinez, Dustin Oliver, Vance Schaeffler, and Lance Schaeffler.

Ray-Ray was a devoted and dedicated person. He never back down from a challenge, and was always willing to help. While in school, he was described as a model student. He was the go-to person to keep things organized, charts updated, and his teachers on task. He was an A/B honor roll student, and was liked and loved by all his fellow students. He enjoyed listening to music, making people laugh, make his own videos for his YouTube channel, as well as assisting his father at his at work.

Ray-Ray loved to watch PJ Masks, and his favorite character was CatBoy. He loved to eat cheese and pepperoni pizza, as well as bananas. Ray-Ray would never be without his beloved purple monkey. When he went to school, he would always ask his mother, “Please watch out for my monkey until I come home from school.”

He loved to help his mom make homemade tortillas.

Ray-Ray is survived by his parents, William Lee Dodson and Rena Dodson; his brothers Gage Dodson, Xander Dodson, Josiah Dodson, and Elijah Dodson; his grandparents, Pasqual Mojica, Sandra Mojica, William Warren Dodson, and Barbara Dodson; and his best friend Nathan Martinez, as well as many beloved friends whom he met during his beloved life.

The Dodson family has entrusted Alpine Memorial Funeral Home with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.