Joel Ramon “Pino” Fuentez

Posted: Wednesday, March 4, 2020 1:47 pm | Updated: 1:48 pm, Wed Mar 4, 2020.

Joel Ramon “Pino” Fuentez, passed away on Feb. 22, 2020 in Amarillo, Texas at the age of 53.

Joel is survived by his mom Lupe Mancinez and Henry Escovedo, sister Anna Bella Fuentez, sister Rosita and Luis Macias, brother Michael and Sandra Lujan, children Erik and Deshay Perales, Bailey Briceño, and Ryan and Ryanna Fuentez.

Joel was born to the late Tomas A. Fuentez and Lupe Mancinez on Dec. 13, 1966 in Alpine, Texas. He was a loving son, brother, father, nephew, uncle, cousin, partner, grandfather, and friend. His laughter was infectious, and could be heard for miles.

Funeral services were held on Feb. 29, 2020.

