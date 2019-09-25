On Sept. 16, 2019, the beautiful, free spirit of Carla Jeanne Lowry entered her second walk at the Big Bend Regional Medical Center, with her beloved husband and family by her side. Carla was a member of the community of Alpine, Texas.

A viewing for Carla was held on Sept. 18, 2019 at Alpine Memorial Funeral Home. A graveside service was held on Sept. 19, 2019 at Elm Grove Cemetery, with Pastor Young Hoon Kang officiating.

Carla was born on May 25, 1949 in Altus, Oklahoma to Carl Pelfrey and Betty (Summrall) Pelfrey. She graduated from Altus High School. She married the love of her life of nearly 40 years, Jay Lowry. Together they had three wonderful children. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and would always surround them with great love and encouragement.

Carla was a local antiques dealer, owning her own store, “Antiques West of the Pecos,” in which she would broker sales and consignments for many buyers and sellers in West Texas. She was a pilot, florist, and a former veterinary technician. Carla loved animals so much that she would often be called upon to aide in the rescue of animals in the area. She also aided in the rescue of nearly 40 horses in the Presidio, Texas area.

Carla was an avid watcher of HGTV and various cooking channels. Carla enjoyed the many wonders and discoveries that she had made honoring the true lives of Native Americans.

Carla was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Betty Pelfrey.

Those left to cherish and honor the beautiful memory of Carla are her husband Jay Lowry of Alpine; father Carl Pelfrey of Altus; son Kyle Laing and wife Megan of Alpine; son Lee Lowry and wife Laura of Indianapolis, Indiana; daughter Kasie Dobson of Odessa, Texas; sister Deann Hawk of Houston, Texas; brother Gary Pelfrey of Altus; 12 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, as well as many beloved and close friends whom Carla had the honor and privilege of meeting during her life.

The family asks that any donations be made in the Memory of Carla Lowry to Grand Companions of Fort Davis, Texas.

