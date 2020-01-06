Erica Marie Reyes, born May 18, 1978 in Alpine, Texas, entered her heavenly home on Jan. 1, 2020, and was reunited with her beloved sister, Karen Kristine Reyes.

Erica was a proud alumna of Alpine High School, where she excelled in academics and athletics. She continued her education at Sul Ross State University, obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree, followed by a Master’s of Education in Counseling. She graduated magna cum laude.

Erica worked in the hospitality industry in San Antonio prior to joining her family in Austin to help care for her godchildren. She called El Paso home for the past several years, but her heart always belonged to Alpine.

Erica was loved by many, and she reciprocated that love to everyone with her kindness, generosity, and loyalty. Her love for family, friends, sports, and music extended from the University of Texas tailgates in Austin, to Jerry World in Dallas, to countless arenas throughout Texas and beyond.

She cared for all of her friends’ and family’s kids at some time in some way or another. Her impact on the lives of those she loved will live on forever, and we will celebrate the endless joy she gifted us. Erica’s selfless, caring nature, and placing others first will be the cornerstone of her legacy. Her contagious laugh will be missed.

Left to honor and cherish her memory are her beloved parents, Emma and Merardo “Lalo” Reyes; her aunts and uncles Conrad and Bertha Arriola, Michael and Eva Arriola, and Rosario and Roman DeLaO. First cousins include Jackie Arriola Spencer (Aaron), Conrad Jon Arriola, Kristin Arriola, Kathy DeLaO (Robert), Steven DeLaO, Amanda DeLaO, Linda Stover (Bob), Kimberly Barton, and Jessica Edington (Duane). Godchildren, affectionately known as her angel babies, Jaxson Emory Spencer and Juliana Karen Spencer will dearly miss their “Auntie E.” Erica had countless extended family and friends.

Erica was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Conrado and Zobeida Arriola; paternal grandparents, Merardo and Jesusita Reyes; uncle Jesus Molinar; aunt Concha Molinar; and cousin Bobby DeLaO.

Pallbearers include Conrad Jon Arriola, Steven DeLaO, Zerelda Gallego, Jessica Lujan, Amy Velasquez, Dioni Lopez, Lori Cobos, and Naomi Espinosa. Honorary pallbearers are Amy White, Lindsey Beltran, and Mesinda Llanez.

Rosary Service will be held at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Alpine on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Burial will be at the Holy Angels Cemetery. Fr. Mike Alcuino will be the celebrant.

Alpine Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her services. Online condolences may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.