Katherine “Kare” Rodriguez Dutchover, 91, a long-time resident of Fort Davis, Texas and the Alpine, Texas region, surrounded by her loving family, closed her eyes to her earthly home on July 24, 2019 and opened them to a glorious, heavenly homecoming.

Born on Jan. 27, 1928 to Blas Rodriguez, Jr., and Francisca (Hartnett) Rodriguez in Fort Davis. Katherine was a homemaker and a wonderful cook and baker.

The Most Holy Rosary was prayed on July 27, 2019 by JoAnn Lister, with Mass of Christian Burial following at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church with Father Beto Lopez serving as celebrant. Katherine was lovingly laid to rest next to her beloved husband at Hillcrest Cemetery in Fort Davis.

Those serving as pallbearers were AJ Anaya, Joe Frank Rivera, Jorge Acosta, Anthony Marquez, Kenneth Watts, Ismael Rodriguez, Auden Villa, and Jessie Villa. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Cruz Castillo, Jr., Monica Estrada, and Serenity Median.

Katherine was loved by all who knew her. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, as well as time in her kitchen. She was known for being an excellent baker, baking her favorite peach cobbler, cookies, and special treats for her beloved family. She loved listening to Christian music, especially Christian music that was sung by her favorite singer George Strait. She had a wonderful smile that could light up any room. Katherine will be missed by her beloved family.

In the last year of her life, she lived in Alpine with her beloved niece and nephew, Delma and John Garcia.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Dutchover, her parents Blas and Kika Rodriguez, her son Donald Joe, her sister Arcelia Marquez, and her brothers Charlie Rodriguez and Tomas Rodriguez.

Katherine was a triplet - one passed away at birth, and the other at nine months. We thank the Lord for allowing her to have lived 91 years and be a part of our lives.

Katherine is survived by her daughter Donna Sue, her sisters Susie and Marta, and her brother Robert Rodriguez, four grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, lots of nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

The family of Katherine Dutchover entrusted Alpine Memorial Funeral Home with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.