Tomas G. Vega, Jr., also known as “Popo” and “Tongi” to many, peacefully entered the gates of Heaven to join the love of his life, Teresa, on Jan. 21, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born on May 2, 1936, to Chana and Tomas Vega in Terlingua, Texas, where he lived until he was a teenager before moving to Alpine, Texas.

Tomas married Teresa Fierro, on Nov. 20, 1953, in Alpine. He worked for Marvin Pierce at a Texaco station before starting his career in the Grounds Department and then transferring to the Motor Pool Department at Sul Ross State University. He worked until his retirement in 1998.

Tomas had many passions in his life. He was passionately in love with Teresa, and loved his children and grandchildren very much. He was proud of every single one of them. He was also passionate about music. He was a lead singer for a local band, Los Cubanos, and the trio, La Ultima Frontera. He loved to sing and play his keyboard at many special occasions. Thomas was a volunteer firefighter with the Alpine Fire Department under Ernest Reesing, and also served as their chaplain. He was very proud of attending firefighter school at Texas A&M University.

His sense of humor was always on full display. Anytime there was an opportunity to tell a joke or a tall tale, he was ready to share. He was also passionate about selling squares for his football pots and playing lotto. In his later years he enjoyed his trips to Uncle’s for his Diet Coke, Pall Malls, and lotto tickets, then coming home to watch a Western or something he had recorded on TV.

He was a devout Catholic, and a member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. He prayed every day, many times a day. He started every single day praying to his loved ones as he drove through the cemetery where they are buried.

Tomas will be deeply missed by his family. They are all comforted by the knowledge that he is reunited with his true love, Teresa. He knew she had left him, but she didn’t abandon him because he said she’d be waiting for him on the day he was to arrive. Recently he had this to share with his family, “Peace and love is number one in the world. That’s what I want, peace and love.”

He was preceded in death by loving wife, Teresa, and his grandson, Reymundo Julian Vega, his parents, and his siblings Corina Muniz, Alberto Vega, and Herminia Covarrubias.

Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his children, Dora Vega Rojo, Eduardo Vega and wife Emma, Roderick Vega and wife Estella, Sylvia Vega, and Cecilia Torres and husband Angel, all from Alpine, and Mariana Vega Acosta from Pecos, Texas; a very special granddaughter, Ruby Vega Zertuche, who they raised as a daughter, and her husband Alex, from San Antonio, Texas; and his brothers, Palemon, Romulo, Jesus (Chuy), and Jose Luis “Lichi” Vega, all from Alpine.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Christy Zunker and husband Rusty, Danny Rojo and wife Michelle, Jaime Rojo and wife Ashley, Oscar “Chacho” Rodriguez, Bruce Rodriguez and wife Christina, L’Roy Acosta, J.T. Vega and wife Dessarae, A.J. Vega and wife Danielle, Gabriel Vega and wife Jamie, Joel Vega, Euginio “Gino” Vega and wife Sarah, Sergio Ochoa, Thomas Vega and wife Jennifer, Victor Vega, Miguel Vega, Rikki Bea Vega, Clarissa Vega and fiancee Robert Alvarez, Angel Torres, Jr., and wife Precilla, Esmeralda Torres and partner B.J. Epson, and Julian Torres and wife Yvonne. He is also survived by 48 great grandchildren and two great-great grandsons, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The Holy Rosary was recited by the Guadalupas on Jan. 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial under the direction of Alpine Memorial Funeral Home was held on Jan. 24, 2020 with Fr. Joe Raj as celebrant. Burial was at the Holy Angels cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were his grandsons, Danny Vega Rojo, Jose Tomas “J.T.” Vega, Oscar “Chacho” Rodriguez, Angel Torres, Jr., and Victor Vega, and granddaughters Christy Rojo Zunker, Ruby Vega Zertuche, and Clarissa Vega.

Online condolences may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.