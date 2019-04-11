default avatar
Alpine man arrested on child pornography charges

Posted: Thursday, April 11, 2019 9:06 am | Updated: 9:07 am, Thu Apr 11, 2019.

On April 9, Alpine resident George Mendoza, Jr., 17, was arrested and charged with Possession or Promotion of Child Pornography, Possession or Promotion of Lewd Visual Material Depicting a Child, Sexual Coercion, Unlawful Disclosure of Intimate Visual Material, all felonies; and Harassment, a misdemeanor.

The arrest was a culmination of a lengthy and intensive joint investigation between the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division and the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office.

