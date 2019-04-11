Alpine man arrested on child pornography charges

On April 9, Alpine resident George Mendoza, Jr., 17, was arrested and charged with Possession or Promotion of Child Pornography, Possession or Promotion of Lewd Visual Material Depicting a Child, Sexual Coercion, Unlawful Disclosure of Intimate Visual Material, all felonies; and Harassment, a misdemeanor.
The arrest was a culmination of a lengthy and intensive joint investigation between the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division and the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Sign Up
A subscription service is required to post comments.