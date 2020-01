Young goat breeders make their mark

As the excitement of a new year comes to fruition, so does the anticipation and enthusiasm for a long-cherished tradition for Rance and Levens Peebles.

Rance, 15, and Levens, 11, are making a mark in the livestock world with their goat breeding business. The Peebles family lives and ranches on the Kokernot o6 Ranch located between Alpine and Fort Davis, and the boys started raising their goats five years ago.