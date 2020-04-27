IN TEXAS GOV. GREG ABBOTT'S press conference this afternoon, among many other orders, he announced that his executive order to stay at home will expire on April 30. All restaurants, retail businesses, movie theaters, and malls can open May 1, limited to 25% capacity. He said this order supersedes all local orders.
Counties with five or fewer cases of COVID-19 can increase their capacity to 50%.
Hair salons, barbershops, and bars will remain closed, and will likely open in mid-May.
Face masks are recommended but not mandated, and no jurisdiction can impose any type of penalty or fine on those not wearing one. This supersedes all local orders.
Abbott further said if anyone didn't feel safe venturing out, there was no requirement that those people leave their homes.
"You have control over your own personal safety, and you should use that control," said Abbott.
Watch for complete details in Thursday's Alpine Avalanche.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.