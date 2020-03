Nectar clicks its way to success

When it comes to providing top quality, personalized IT services, Nectar Computers of Alpine is the place to go, a jack-of-all-trades computer repair business that prides itself on special partnerships and personalized attention.

Led by technician Mark Hannan, Nectar has been providing IT services in the Big Bend area and beyond for 17 years. A native of England, Hannan made the lengthy venture across the pond to America, settling in Houston at the age of 16 where he helped his aunt and uncle’s family owned restaurant business. The move across the Atlantic Ocean had been in Hannan’s mind since he was a teenager back in England.