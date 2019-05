Summer storms and starry skies in the Big Bend

The Big Bend area is well known for its natural surroundings attracting artists, poets, and photographers. For those who want to learn the ins and outs of nature photography, the art of taking spectacular shots requires first-rate instruction by veteran photographers such as Lee Hoy.

Hoy, who resides in the Davis Mountains just outside of Fort Davis, specializes in capturing spectacular moments in nature. Hoy, who grew up in Central Texas and Oklahoma and calls himself a “Tokie,” first visited the Big Bend area in 1988, and then became interested in bird watching.