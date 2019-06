Bringing Napa to West Texas

Although the Hill Country comes to mind first when thinking of Texas vineyards, two San Antonio wine aficionados aim to bring West Texas toward the top of the list.

John Wright and Adam White own a small operation in the Davis Mountains called Chateau Wright. White previously planted a vineyard in Natalia, a suburb of San Antonio, and Wright, a radiologist and former beer brewer, decided to grow grapes and make wine after tasting more than 1,000 wines.